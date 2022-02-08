Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department:
- Gabriel Scott Craver, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Saturday.
- Djuanya Antione Jones, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces (two counts) and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Saturday.
- Jerold Lynn Gaut, 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility on Saturday.
- Kimberly Shennae Harris, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation (four counts) on Friday.
- Maurice Deshun Cameron, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Friday.
- Dewayne Justice Jones, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Saturday.
- Brian O’Keith Tucker, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday.
- Arah Marie Shepherd, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with warrant (issued by other agency) on Sunday.
- Marvin Jones, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Sunday.
- Angela Lynn Castelline, 27, of Austin was arrested and charged with theft under $100 on Sunday.
- Sarah Kay Ford, 34, of Gilmer was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation (two counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday.
- Vincent McWashington, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Saturday.
- Kenneth Demond Imasogie, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to identify fugitive intent to give false info, traffic incident/violation and possession of a dangerous drug on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department:
- Assault family violence, 1600 block of Arkansas Street, Friday
- Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
- Possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, 700 block of Summit Street, Friday
- Driving while license invalid, intersection of Sanford and South, Saturday
- Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, intersection of East Woodland and South Washington, Saturday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1100 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Assault family violence, intersection of North Bishop and West Houston, Saturday
- Warrant (issued by other agency), intersection of Griss and East Fannin, Sunday
- Criminal trespass, 1500 block of West Grand Avenue, Sunday
- Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:
- Dayson Markeycee Adaway, 22, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation probation/burglary of vehicle on Friday.
- Tracy Renee Chawayipiram, 40, of Harleton was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Saturday.
- Elizabeth Anne Dupre, 30, of Longview was arrested and charged with harassment of a public servant, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest search or transport on Sunday.
- Tommy Lavelle Hall Jr., 34, of Marthaville, Louisiana was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container on Friday.
- George Freemont Henly, 66, of Karnack was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
- Coby Layne Pace, 36, of Kilgore was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Saturday.
- Laura Leann Pierce, 49, of Longview was arrested on a Gregg County warrant for violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Sunday.
- Melissa Leigh Price, 49, of Harleton was arrested on a Harris County warrant for violation of probation/deadly conduct discharge of a firearm on Friday.
- Julius Charles Sno, 49, of Waskom was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Friday.
Brandon Romaro Taylor, 45, of Lancaster was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Saturday.