Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Edward Jerome Greer, 57, of Karnack was arrested and charged with parole violation on Monday.
Demarqusa Antwon Henderson, 36, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Monday.
Charles Ian Wilson, 44, of Champaign, Illinois was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Monday.
Kamesha Lafaye Miles, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds on Monday.
Jaeden Montise Knox, 20, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Monday.
Eddie Ray Jackson, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of a building on Monday.
Kerry Lynn Hodge, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass of habitat/shelter on Monday.
Kirkland Stoker, 55, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Warrant (issued by other agency), 800 block of East Austin Street, Monday
Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2600 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday
Theft (all other) between $50 and $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
Criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter, 1900 block of South Grove Street, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
James Patrick Bailey, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with expired driver’s license, speeding, driving while license invalid, assault by contact and rop/unlawful carrying of a weapon on Sunday.
Kevin Benefield, 38, of Elysian Fields was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of firearm on Sunday.
Bruntreveun Jaqjuan Brown, 25, of Longview was arrested and charged with theft of firearm on Sunday.
Brandon Rex Chastain, 29, of Harleton was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of vehicle, credit card or debit card abuse elderly, criminal mischief causing damage worth between $2,500 and $30,000, burglary of habitation intend other felony and violation of probation/assault of a public servant on Friday.
Clayton Keith Floyd, 21, of Harleton was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
Robert Justin Frame, 38, of Kilgore was arrested and charged with ai/theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 and ai/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Friday.
Allen Dale Hodge, 57, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Friday.
Christopher Marquis Jackson, 19, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Friday.
Noel Urquiza Lopez, 40, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of probation/deadly conduct discharge of a firearm on Friday.
Jose David Mijango, 47, of Houston was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Sunday.
David Paul Morton, 64, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with unlawful installation of tracking device on Saturday.
Calvin Wayne Quinney-Nelson, 25, of Longview was arrested and charged with fraud use/possession identifying info, unlawful carrying of a weapon, speeding, no insurance and no driver’s license on Sunday.
Nikita Lesean Satchell, 36, of Garland was arrested and charged with resist arrest search or transport, assault of a peace officer/judge and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday.
Sally Cook Socia, 75, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
Maria Elena Torres, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault contact family violence on Saturday.
Lakasha Tarlaeisha White, 33, of Pittsburg was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
Monique Chavonne Williams, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no driver’s license, and two traffic tickets on Sunday.
Devante Treale Hinton, 31, of Jacksonville was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Sunday.
Johnny Joe Leone, 54, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with violation of clean air act on Saturday.
Norman Shane Potter, 46, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with parole violation on Saturday.
Sammy Ray Ramsey, 51, of Gladewater was arrested on a Gregg County warrant for assault causes bodily injury on Saturday.
Shayne Deandre Thomas, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two MPD tickets on Friday.
James Lee Williams III, 23, of Douglasville was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.
Shakespear Dewayne Brooks, 37, of Hallsville was arrested on a warrant on Monday.
William Charles Davis, 45, of Chandler, Arizona was arrested and charged with reckless driving on Monday.
Leslie Tyrese Dowell, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Monday.
Ronnie Wayne Hall, 54, of DeBerry was arrested and charged with reckless driving on Monday.
Donald Lee Toney Jr., 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/resist arrest search or transport on Monday.
Mitchell Joshua Simmons, 30, of Karnack was arrested and charged with assault on Monday.