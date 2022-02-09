Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department:
- Misty Deann Smith, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two MPD warrants on Monday.
- Kali Renee Rydolph-Garrett, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Monday.
- Henry Charles Johnson, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief worth between $100 and $750 and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Monday.
- Fernanda Rocio Acosta, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Monday.
- Demontray Leon Hutchins, 24, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Monday.
- Jaylann Michelle Myles, 21, of Mesquite was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Monday.
- Wayneisha Shawnclay Reed, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with interfere with public duties and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department:
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 2700 block of Norwood Street, Monday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
- Harassment, 1900 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Monday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
- Possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, 1400 block of Julie Street, Monday
- Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, 300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:
Shaun Lee Wood, 40, of Henderson, was arrested on a Rusk County warrant for evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Tuesday.