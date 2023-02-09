Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Jay Coulter Hazel, 22, of Bivins was arrested and charged with resist arrest search or transport and criminal trespass on Tuesday.
Joseph Scott Cloninger, 42, of Harleton was arrested on two warrants (issued by other agency) on Tuesday.
Jacqueline Joyce Denman, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of drunkenness on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Recover stolen vehicle, 2806 Rosborough Springs Road, Tuesday
Warrant (issued by other agency), 300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday
Criminal trespass, 1700 block of East End Boulevard North, Tuesday
Drunkenness, 400 block of South Grove Street, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Justin Levi Benton, 17, of Henderson was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Tuesday.
Bruce Alvin Alford, 60, of Karnack was arrested and charged with fail to maintain financial responsibility (two counts), open container passage, operation of vehicle with expired license plate, expired driver’s license and no driver’s license on Tuesday.
Breiston Miguel Bravo-Lazaro, 28, of Lawrence, New York was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Tuesday.
Milton Leon Hamilton, 50, of Tulsa, Oklahoma was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/tamper with oil/gas rigs without written authority on Tuesday.
Christopher Donovan Schu, 35, of Harleton was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license and fail to maintain financial responsibility on Tuesday.