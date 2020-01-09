A female was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 8 by Waskom Police Department on drug related charges.
According to information released by Waskom Police Chief Westy Meisenheimer, an officer with Waskom PD made a routine traffic stop on U.S. 80 in Waskom pursuant to a traffic violation.
A consent to search the vehicle was given and a quantity of methamphetamine was located. April Jones, 40, of Marshall was arrested on possession of a controlled substance greater than 1 gram, less than 4 grams, which is a Third Degree felony. Jones was transported and booked into the Harrison County Detention Facility.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Tyler James Gibson was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Brandon Lloyd Smith was arrested Jan. 7 on three traffic related Marshall PD warrants, two counts of driving with license invalid, acceleration contest (racing) and operating a motor vehicle with no license plate.
Jayton Markel Sanders was arrested Jan. 7 for revocation of probation/possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
The burglary of a vehicle was reported Jan. 2 in Marshall when storage units were burglarized and motor parts were stolen.
A burglary of a habitation was reported Jan. 3 in Longview when the front door of a residence was kicked open but no property was taken.
An assault was reported Jan. 6 in Longview when a female was assaulted by her boyfriend.
A theft of property was reported Jan. 6 in Hallsville when a skid steer was stolen.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported Jan. 7 in Longview when a purse, wallet, jewelry and handguns were stolen.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported Jan. 7 in Marshall when a credit card was stolen.
The theft of a property was reported Jan. 7 in Longview when a wallet, cash, drivers license and key was stolen.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported Jan. 7 in Longview when a cash and a money clip was stolen.
A theft of property was reported Jan. 7 in Hallsville when a track hoe was stolen.
The burglary of a habitation was reported Jan. 7 in Hallsville when cash, a rod and reels and video games were stolen.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Jesse James Washington, 24, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
Sterling Nicole Shepherd, 19, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Damariae Malikk Moody, 18, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of a warrant for a parole violation.
Thomas Lee White, 53, of Marshall was arrested on charges of no drivers license and no proof of liability insurance.
Patricia Ann Brasher, 53, of Marhsall was arrested on charges of theft under $100.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Jan. 7 in the 500 block of Pinewood Drive.
A stolen vehicle was recovered Jan. 7 in the 2000 block of North East End Boulevard.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Second Degree felony, was reported Jan. 7 in the 1600 block of West Grand Avenue.
A class B criminal mischief, less than $750 was reported Jan. 7 in the 5000 block of South East End Boulevard.
A theft under $100 was reported Jan. 7 in the 400 block of Sanford Street.
A forcible burglary was reported Jan. 7 in the 1400 block of Paula Street.