Mark McLean Farmer, 31, of Hallsville, has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, according to U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown.
Farmer pleaded guilty Aug. 16, 2019, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of anabolic steroids and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap Jan. 16, 2020.
According to information presented in court, beginning in August 2018, Farmer began conspiring with others to distribute at least 2,500 units of anabolic steroids. Farmer served as a distributor of the steroids, receiving the drugs from foreign suppliers and then selling them to other dealers and users by way of the internet and through the United States mail. Additionally, Farmer was found to be in possession of a pistol while he was in the process of delivering steroids.
This case was investigated by the DEA Dallas Field Division, Tyler Resident Office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Fort Worth Division. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Colleen Bloss and Jim Noble.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Eddie Ray Richardson was arrested Jan. 23 on charges of public intoxication.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A burglary of a habitation was reported Jan. 23 in Waskom when jewelry was stolen.
A theft was reported Jan. 23 in Jefferson when a trucking company reported an unknown suspect double booking loads.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported Jan. 23 in Marshall when guns and cash were stolen.
A burglary of a building was reported Jan. 23 in Karnack when a store was entered after hours with liquor and cash stolen.
An identity theft was reported in Hallsville on Jan. 23 when checking accounts were opened with lost ID info.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Marcus Lamard Conner, 32, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 23 on charges of criminal trespass.
Antwoine Demond Russell, 35, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 23 on charges of public intoxication.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported Jan. 23 in the 800 block of Ivy Street.
A criminal trespass was reported Jan. 23 in the 100 block of West Pinecrest Drive.
An assault against an elderly or disabled individual was reported Jan. 23 in the 4000 block of West Pinecrest Drive.
A theft of property more than $2,500 and less than $30,000 was reported Jan. 23 at St. Mark’s Baptist Church.
A criminal mischief under $100 was reported Jan. 23 in the 1300 block of Pecan Street.
