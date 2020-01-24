The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information regarding a burglar suspected of involvement in multiple burglaries and one home invasion in Harrison county.
The suspect photographed displayed a handgun during a home invasion and is said to be driving a silver 2013 to2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4-door car.
Anyone with any information leading to the identity of the suspect may call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000 or to remain anonymous, may call Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Allen Fitzgerald Bell was arrested Jan. 22 for several counts of driving while license invalid, driving while intoxicated third or more and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Caleb Joe Flores Gonzales was arrested Jan. 22 on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Rodney Allen Smith was arrested Jan. 22 on charges of resisting arrest search or transport and criminal nonsupport.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
A theft of a firearm was reported Jan. 22 in Jefferson when a gun was possibly taken from a vehicle.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
No arrests were made in the past 24 hours by Marshall PD.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A simple assault was reported Jan. 21 in the 1000 block of East Grand Avenue.
A fraud use/possession of more than five items was reported Jan. 22 in the 2000 block of East End Boulevard.
A recover stolen property was reported Jan. 22 in the 700 block of Circle Drive.