January is Human Trafficking Awareness month. Each year, law enforcement and service providers reaffirm their commitment to eradicating human trafficking in all forms. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei is issuing a number of messages to educate the public about human trafficking and, importantly, to dispel many myths and misconceptions about trafficking.
“Human trafficking is modern-day slavery,” said Acting United States Attorney Ganjei. “We proudly partner with federal, state, and local law enforcement, as well as the remarkable men and women who work with victims, to bring traffickers to justice. Those who exploit other human beings for personal gain have no safe harbor in the Eastern District of Texas.”
Often associated only with sex trafficking, “human trafficking” also includes labor trafficking and indentured servitude. Moreover, trafficking offenses occur in every city and region. It is also a common misconception that individuals are kidnapped or forced into trafficking by strangers. Most victims of human trafficking actually know their trafficker and are enticed by promises of good jobs, easy money, a comfortable life, new opportunities, or even the affection of their trafficker. Traffickers do not fit one particular profile. They can be men or women and are from all races, ethnicities, and socio-economic backgrounds.
Acting United States Attorney Ganjei urges the public to assist. “Because these crimes are often unreported, the public plays a valuable role in helping law enforcement to combat human trafficking. Each day, people unwittingly come into contact with victims of trafficking. From ride share drivers, to beauty service providers, to grocery or convenience store workers, we see these hidden victims.” Acting U.S. Attorney Ganjei added, “It us up to all of us to end this terrible practice. If you see something, say something. Please contact law enforcement or the National Human Trafficking Hotline if you suspect human trafficking.”
If you are currently the victim of sex trafficking, labor trafficking, or indentured servitude, or if you suspect someone else is being victimized, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 (voice), “BeFree” or 233733 (text), or https://polarisproject.org.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
No arrests were reported in the past 24 hours by the Marshall Police Department.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750, was reported Jan. 25 in the 1900 block of West Pinecrest Drive.
A miscellaneous incident was reported Jan. 25 in the 1800 block of Victory Drive.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department
A theft was reported Jan. 24 on Emmanuel Lane when an adult size three wheeled tricycle was stolen.
An assault was reported Jan. 21 in Marshall when a subject was in a physical altercation with her boyfriend.
A criminal mischief was reported Jan. 22 on FM 986 when a subject stabbed the complainant's tire with a knife.
The burglary of a building and criminal mischief was reported Jan. 22 on Cooks Road when two Shihl weedeaters and four foot pipe wrench were stolen. A $20 lock and $600 fence were also damaged.
A deadly conduct was reported Jan. 23 on Field Estates when a subject pointed a pistol at subject and ordered him off property.
An assault occurred Jan. 23 on Page Road when a subject was hit in the face with a cell phone.
An assault occurred Jan. 25 on Field Estates when a subject stated she was choked by her boyfriend.
An ID theft was reported Jan. 25 in Marshall when a subject's stimulus checks were deposited in another account.