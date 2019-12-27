An investigation is underway after an aggravated assault shooting occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 26 outside a party venue located near Five Notch Road and Interstate 20.
According to information provided by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jay Webb, Joe Allen, 27, of Marshall was standing outside the party venue when a car drove by and shots were fired. He was shot in the leg and transported to Christus Good Shepherd for his injuries.
Webb stated the investigation is continuing.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Drake Anthony Dodson was arrested Dec. 23 on charges of two counts of a firearm.
Shannon Michele Kornrumph was arrested Dec. 23 on charges of public intoxication.
Lucas Mateo Lopez was arrested Dec. 24 for smuggling of persons.
Johnie Lee Potter was arrested Dec. 25 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence and criminal mischief more than $750, less than $2,500.
Tanya Renee Spearman was arrested Dec. 23 for driving license invalid with previous conviction.
Steven Patrick Roth was arrested Dec. 25 on charges of public intoxication.
Colton Ray Scott was arrested Dec. 24 on charges of public intoxication and a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
An online harassment in Waskom was reported Dec. 23 when a subject was being harassed by text messages.
The burglary of a building was reported Dec. 24 in Harleton when a TV and tools were stolen.
The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Dec. 24 in Marshall when a vehicle was taken without consent.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Kenny Ray Johnson, 34, of Shreveport, was arrested Dec. 25 on charges of public intoxication.
Micah Devon Davis, 39, of Marshall was arrested Dec. 23 on charges of felony theft.
Dustin David Dorgan, 42, of Gilmer was arrested Dec. 23 on a Harrison County warrant.
Vuttha Siv, 57, of Marshall, was arrested Dec. 24 on charges of failure to signal required distance.
Octavia Unique Powell, 21, of College Station was arrested Dec. 24 on charges of speeding.
Alejandro Salgado-Santiago, 24, of Marshall was arrested Dec. 25 on charges of DWI-first offense.
Kenneth John Ruelas, 42, of Marshall was arrested Dec. 25 on charges of criminal trespass and driving while license invalid.
Cara Rhee Kennedy, 40, of Marshall, was arrested Dec. 25 for a warrant for theft under $100.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft more than $100 and less than $750 was reported Dec. 23 in the 2000 block of South Garrett Street.
A class B criminal mischief less than $750 was reported Dec. 23 in the 1700 block of S. Washington Avenue.
The unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Dec. 23 in the 2100 block of North East End Boulevard.
An accident involving damage to vehicle more than $200 was reported Dec. 23 in the block of 300 North East End Boulevard.
A warrant was served Dec. 23 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
An animal bite was reported Dec. 24 in the 800 block of Elm Street.
A simple assault was reported Dec. 24 in the 400 block of East Pinecrest Drive.
Driving while license invalid was reported Dec. 25 in the 3300 block of Mary Mack Drive.
Marshall FD report
Marshal Fire Department reported the following incidents on Dec. 26: 13 emergency medical calls, one small brush fire, one contained cooking fire, oen fire alarm, one false fire alarm and two engine assists.