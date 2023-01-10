Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Trevion Eugene Pryor, 25, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Friday.
Candido Olvera, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation on Saturday.
Jennifer Moon, 39, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with failure to identify and remaining on premises on Saturday.
Kobe Johnson, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two MPD class c warrants on Saturday.
Gillion Eugene Lard, 53, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault family violence and evading arrest detention on Sunday.
Saterria Vikeya Timmons, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no valid driver’s license on Sunday.
Makayla Denise Cook, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Saturday.
Anton Michael Hewko, 17, of Bay Village, Ohio was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Credit card or debit card abuse, 1900 block of Turtlecreek Drive, Saturday
Burglary of vehicles, 300 block of Whaley Avenue, Saturday
Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Saturday
Evading arrest detention, 2000 block of North Franklin Street, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Daniel Wayne Brown, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding, open container, no driver’s license, two MPD traffic citations and rop/driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
Ashley Elizabeth Cameron, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility, display expired license plate, driving while license invalid, expired license plate, driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsiblity and no liability insurance on Saturday.
Gastino Lee Flanagan, 37, of Waskom was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.
Deborah Lee Hoover, 41, of Longview was arrested and charged with failure to give one-half of roadway meeting oncoming vehicle and failure to stop and render aid or give information on Friday.
Cheston Demon Hudson, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/unauthorized use of vehicle on Friday.
Arlis Dewayne Jones, 38, of Harleton was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense on Friday.
Trina Marie Patterson, 44, of Henderson was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and driving while license invalid with previous conviction or suspension on Saturday.
Alfonzo Sanchez Jr., 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Friday.
Terrence Terrell Stephenson, 41, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Friday.
Marisol Vargas, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with cpf/possession of a dangerous drug on Saturday.
Hunter Lee Madewell, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with minor in possession of alcohol on Saturday.
Colt Dustin Tinney, 37, of Karnack was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Friday.
Kenneth Wayne Whaley, 63, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Friday.