Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- Brett Michael Grogran, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday.
- Sigmund Turner, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, interfere with public duties and resisting arrest search or transport on Saturday.
- Lee Lane Jefferson, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle on Saturday.
- Devan Markel Hurd, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous drug and carrying weapon prohibited places on Sunday.
- Tavarse Jason Rose, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Sunday.
- Calvin Ray Smith, 59, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Sunday.
- Maryann Christina Haywood, 41, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant issued by another agency on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary (building — attempted), 2800 block of Cedarcrest Drive, Friday
- Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, 2500 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
- Simple assault, 1300 block of Melanie Street, Saturday
- Assault family violence/non-aggravated, 2800 block of Victory Drive, Sunday
- Theft (all other) between $500 and $100, 1600 block of MLK Boulevard, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Katelyn Nicole Bowers, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
- Charles Roy Cunningham, 47, of Laneville was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid, failure to drive in single lane and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Friday.
- Louie Grant, 25, of Pittsburg was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $30,000 and $150,000 and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Saturday.
- Joann Renea Holden, 35, of Longview was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Friday.
- Joshua Trevor Isom, 32, of Pittsburg was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $30,000 and $150,000 on Saturday.
- Tavares Eugene Jackson, 22, of Houston was arrested and charged with rop/unlawful carrying of a weapon and rop/resisting arrest search or transport on Friday.
- Amy Marie McQueen, 36, of Harleton was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration measuring greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
- Yair Y Barron-Fernandez, 30, of Longview was arrested and charged with unsafe speed, driving while license invalid and a Dimmit County warrant for failure to appear/driving while license invalid on Sunday.
- David Shane Boyd, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to identify, public intoxication and assault of a public servant on Saturday.
- Thomas David Nixon, 54, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday.