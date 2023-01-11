Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Anja Petra Jordan, 53, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of a building, 1500 block of West Grand Avenue, Monday
Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 3600 block of Sunset Loop, Monday
Assault causes bodily injury, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Byron Jerome Duke, 39, of Dallas was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between one and four grams and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Monday.
Robert Lynn Ellis Hall, 32, of Homer, Louisiana was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense on Monday.
Wayneisha Shawnclay Reed, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a marijuana measuring less than two ounces and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Monday.
Garrett Dean Rutherford, 28, of Waskom was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of family/household on Monday.
Nathan Cole Stanley, 30, of Hallsville was arrested on a capias pro fine warrant for driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Monday.
James Scott Kirkland, 47, of Carthage was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Monday.