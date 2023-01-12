Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Kenneth Earl Howard, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one between one and four grams on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault causes bodily injury, 2500 block of South East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one between one and four grams, 2300 block of East Travis Street, Tuesday
Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, 2100 block of Rodgers Street, Tuesday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $2,500 and $30,000, 300 block of Marshall Street, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Malachi Donald Frese Jr., 25, of Fentin, Michigan was arrested and charged with interfere with emergency call on Tuesday.
Charity Faith Holder, 48, of Karnack was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one between one and four grams on Tuesday.
Tyler Rashad Hooper, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/unlawful carrying of a weapon on Tuesday.
David Ray Millerd, 38, of Fort Worth was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
Christina Marie Reaux, 34, of Henderson was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Tuesday.