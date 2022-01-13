handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:

  • Traedyne Kristopher Walker, 19, of Lindale was arrested on two Tyler Police Department warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.
  • Joshua Andrew Mumphrey, 21, of Balch Springs was arrested on a Tyler Police Department for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.
  • Jordan Labrian Janeal Feaster, 23, of Bossier City was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and traffic incident/violation on Wednesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Assault causes bodily injury family member, 1400 block of Paula Street, Tuesday
  • Criminal trespass, 300 block of Shirley Street, Tuesday
  • Traffic incident/violation, intersection of Scottsville and Loop 390, Wednesday

