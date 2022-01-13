Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- Traedyne Kristopher Walker, 19, of Lindale was arrested on two Tyler Police Department warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.
- Joshua Andrew Mumphrey, 21, of Balch Springs was arrested on a Tyler Police Department for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.
- Jordan Labrian Janeal Feaster, 23, of Bossier City was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and traffic incident/violation on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 1400 block of Paula Street, Tuesday
- Criminal trespass, 300 block of Shirley Street, Tuesday
- Traffic incident/violation, intersection of Scottsville and Loop 390, Wednesday