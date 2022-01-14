Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- Iymahd Nikwane Anderson, (03), of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Wednesday.
- Cameron Deshaun Payton, (02), of Marshall was arrested and charged with two MPD traffic citations on Wednesday.
- Andrek Jakhobe Williams, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with an MPD traffic citation on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Christopher James Benetrix, (82), of Shreveport was arrested and charged with br/sexual assault of a child, br/indecency with a child sexual contact and br/sexual assault of a child on Wednesday.
- Fredrick Benz Gardner, (95), of Jefferson was arrested on a Marion County warrant for bond forfeiture/burglary of building on Wednesday.
- Robert Jace Kimbrough Jr., 39, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous drug and parole violation on Thursday.
- Kyle Davis Ratley Sr., (90), of Harleton was arrested and charged with burglary of building, criminal mischief causing damage worth between $2,500 and $30,000 and theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass worth less than $20,000 on Wednesday.
- James Edwin Ramsey, (77), of Cleveland was arrested and charged with no driver’s license when unlicensed and no driver’s license on Wednesday.