From Staff Reports
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Jerry Wayne Smith, 37, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Thursday.
Jeremy Wayne Ford, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Thursday.
Willis Karl Williams, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to maintain financial responsibility (two counts) and no driver’s license (three counts) on Thursday.
Nicholas Tieshun Lane, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of parole/unlawful carrying of a weapon on Friday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal trespass, 200 block of West Grand Avenue, Thursday
Credit card or debit card abuse elderly, 200 block of Wood Street, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Barry Giles Hart, 75, of Stamps, Arkansas was arrested on a Clark County, Arkansas warrant for commercial burglary on Thursday.
Ismael Martinez, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with indecency with a child sexual contact on Thursday.
Blake Rapheal Reed, 31, of Manvel was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Thursday.
Charles Christopher Bailiff, 23, of Waskom was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Thursday.
James Harold Bradshaw III, 40, of Longview was arrested and charged with expired driver’s license on Thursday.
Lindsay Ray Hawkins, 35, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Thursday.