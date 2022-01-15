Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- Marvin Jones, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest search or transport on Thursday.
- Jaquan Emmanuel Sellers, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resisting arrest search or transport, failure to identify fugitive intent to give false info, traffic incident/violation and warrant (issued by other agency) on Thursday.
- Darles Efrain Paredes Garcia, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of an elderly/disabled person on Thursday.
- Kelvin Dewayne Brown, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and abandon endanger child criminal negligence on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Resisting arrest search or transport, 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Thursday
- Traffic incident/violation, intersection of West Meredith and Rosborough Springs, Thursday
- Credit card or debit card abuse, intersection of North Wellington and West Rusk, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Melissa Kay Applegate, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, a Rusk County warrant for theft of material alumninum/bronze/copper/brass worth less than $20,000, a Smith County warrant for theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000, a Panola County warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle and a Panola County warrant for false alarm or report on Thursday.
- Troyvion Anthony Cole, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Thursday.
- Reagan Michelle Harrist, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to change address on driver’s license and possession of a dangerous drug on Friday.
- James Glen Haskins, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.
- Robert Jace Kimbrough Jr., 38, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous drug, parole violation and a Gregg County warrant for ai/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Thursday.
- Christopher Allen Layton, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of bond forfeiture/engage in organized criminal activity, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Friday.
- Moria Juonita Lopez, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.
- Tony Eugene Perry Jr., 28, of Uncertain was arrested and charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm and prohibited weapon on Friday.