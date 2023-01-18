Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Kevin De Jesus Martinez Martinez, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid, traffic incident/violation (two counts), open container and MPD Class C warrant (two counts) on Friday.
Randall Keith Johnson, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500 on Saturday.
Miracle Mercedes Hudson, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with five MPD Class C warrants on Sunday.
Lee Lane Jefferson, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of firearm on Saturday.
Dominique Lashelle Taylor, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals and five MPD Class C warrants on Sunday.
Robert Joseph Haller, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat causing fear of imminent sbi on Saturday.
Courtney Alexander, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with change lane with unsafe on Monday.
Natasha Laketia Clough, 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams, possession of a dangerous drug and traffic incident/violation (four counts) on Monday.
Nicholas Tishawn Lane, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/unlawful carrying of a weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Friday.
Alvin Jerome Davis II, 31, of Center was arrested and charged with parole violation on Friday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, intersection of Carter and Elm, Friday
Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 6000 block of South East End Boulevard, Friday
Animal bite, 2600 block of Loop 390 West, Friday
Theft under $100, 5200 block of Victory Drive, Saturday
Criminal trespass card issued, 2800 block of Victory Drive, Sunday
Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 100 block of Carlile Circle, Monday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1900 block of Oris Street, Monday
Theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, 4200 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday
Simple assault, 2400 block of West Houston Street, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jesse Dean Curtis, 43, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Sunday.
Jeremiah Lahajj Fletcher, 17, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with theft of firearm on Saturday.
Keitrelyn Moss, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Friday.
Cynthia Marie Perkins, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid, operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and possession of a dangerous drug on Saturday.
Manuel Seguera-Hernandez, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.
Leanna Ashley Stewart, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and prohibited substance/item in correctional facility on Sunday.
Gary Lynn Thomas, 37, of Waskom was arrested and charged with violation of probation/driving while intoxicated third offense or more and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Saturday.
Tamara Lynn Thomas, 38, of Waskom was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Sunday.
Nigel Armond Worth, 27, of Marshall was arrested on two capias pro fine warrants on Friday.