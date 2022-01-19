Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
Bryan Christopher Brooks, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with indecent exposure on Sunday.
Shakira Nysha Brazzell, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member on Sunday.
Iykell Raquan Wheeler, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than 20 ounces and possession of a dangerous drug on Saturday.
Brian O’Keith Tucker, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams, possession of marijuana measuring between two and four ounces and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram on Monday.
Jeremy Anthony Jordan, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness and theft of service on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault family violence, 5300 block of South East End Boulevard, Friday
Possession of a dangerous drug, 600 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
Criminal trespass card issued, 1600 block of MLK Boulevard, Saturday
Terroristic threat cause fear of imminent, 1500 block of Kingfish Street, Saturday
Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 600 block of South Washington Avenue, Saturday
Indecent exposure, 1100 block of West Grand Avenue, Sunday
Assault causes bodily injury family member, 1100 block of West Rusk Street, Sunday
Animal bite, intersection of Lake and East Wright, Sunday
Theft of service, 300 block of Interstate 20, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office