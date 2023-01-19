Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Marvin Jones, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Tuesday.
Ginger Nicole Cain, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
Jaycee Maryann Johnson, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
Benjamin Dale Hawkins, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 100 block of North Washington Place, Tuesday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 400 block of North Wellington Street, Wednesday
Assault causes bodily injury, 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Natasha Leigh Napier, 32, of Longview was arrested on a Smith County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
Jacob Aaron Bennett, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct language on Tuesday.