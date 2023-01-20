Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Madison Lee Freeman, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Wednesday.
Benjamin Dale Hawkins, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault causes bodily injury, 800 block of South Washington, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Sabrina Shanice Houston, 30, of Mount Pleasant was arrested and charged with violation of probation/forgery of a financial instrument on Wednesday.
Lucas William Jackson, 39, of Waskom was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams on Wednesday.
Jacquelyn Denise Jones, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Wednesday.
Victor Roy Frymire, 36, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, four traffic warrants and four Marion County warrants on Wednesday.