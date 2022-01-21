handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:

  • Taylor Cortez Johnson, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of firearm and evading arrest detention on Wednesday.
  • Wesley Steven Holloway, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Wednesday.
  • Dalton James Griffith, 28, of Waskom was arrested and charged with delivery of possession of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of East Burleson Street, Wednesday
  • Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of Hudson Street, Wednesday
  • Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 500 block of Lynoak Street, Wednesday
  • Recover stolen vehicle, intersection of Brimm and Murphey, Wednesday
  • Evading arrest detention, 2600 block of South Garrett Street, Wednesday
  • Assault causes bodily injury, 500 block of West Emory Street, Wednesday
  • Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 800 block of Holland Street, Wednesday
  • Disorderly conduct, 5900 block of South East End Boulevard, Wednesday
  • Theft of firearm, 1200 block of East Grand Avenue, Wednesday
  • Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday

No arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

