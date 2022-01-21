Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- Taylor Cortez Johnson, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of firearm and evading arrest detention on Wednesday.
- Wesley Steven Holloway, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Wednesday.
- Dalton James Griffith, 28, of Waskom was arrested and charged with delivery of possession of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of East Burleson Street, Wednesday
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of Hudson Street, Wednesday
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 500 block of Lynoak Street, Wednesday
- Recover stolen vehicle, intersection of Brimm and Murphey, Wednesday
- Evading arrest detention, 2600 block of South Garrett Street, Wednesday
- Assault causes bodily injury, 500 block of West Emory Street, Wednesday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 800 block of Holland Street, Wednesday
- Disorderly conduct, 5900 block of South East End Boulevard, Wednesday
- Theft of firearm, 1200 block of East Grand Avenue, Wednesday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday
No arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office