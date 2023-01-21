From Staff Reports
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Shawn Anthony Coco, 42, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Thursday.
JDarius Demon Cole, 31, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Thursday.
Roger Wildren Jackson, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds on Thursday.
James Ellis Fields, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams and possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds, 900 block of East Burleson Street, Thursday
Burglary of building, 1500 block of West Grand Avenue, Friday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Lamar Michael Dickerson, 31, of Beckville was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Thursday.
Kamrun Paul Evans, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Thursday.
Juan Pablo Hernandez, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense on Thursday.
Christopher Adam Palmer, 37, of Springhill, Louisiana was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.
Mark Edwin Sebren, 26, of Gilmer was arrested and charged with speeding, a capias pro fine warrant and a Sabine County warrant on Thursday.