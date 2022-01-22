handcuff image
Buy Now

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:

  • William Joseph Feazell, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Friday.
  • Shannon Rachele Bunch, 40, of Gladewater was arrested and charged with duty striking fixture/highway landscape greater than or equal to $200 on Thursday.
  • Larry Henderson Morrow, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault family violence and criminal mischief causing damage between $100 and $750 on Friday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Credit card or debit card abuse, 2400 block of Addibelle Street, Thursday
  • Criminal mischief causing damage between $100 and $750, 1900 block of Brown Street, Thursday
  • Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 1100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, Thursday
  • Unlawful carrying of a weapon, 900 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Thursday
  • Theft by check, 2200 block of Rodgers Street, Thursday
  • Possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, intersection of West Pinecrest and South Washington, Thursday
  • Deadly conduct, 2100 block of West Houston Street, Thursday
  • Burglary of vehicles, 620 block of South East End Boulevard, Thursday
  • Burglary of a motor vehicle, 620 block of South East End Boulevard, Thursday

Recommended For You


Tags