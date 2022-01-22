Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- William Joseph Feazell, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Friday.
- Shannon Rachele Bunch, 40, of Gladewater was arrested and charged with duty striking fixture/highway landscape greater than or equal to $200 on Thursday.
- Larry Henderson Morrow, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault family violence and criminal mischief causing damage between $100 and $750 on Friday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Credit card or debit card abuse, 2400 block of Addibelle Street, Thursday
- Criminal mischief causing damage between $100 and $750, 1900 block of Brown Street, Thursday
- Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 1100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, Thursday
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon, 900 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Thursday
- Theft by check, 2200 block of Rodgers Street, Thursday
- Possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, intersection of West Pinecrest and South Washington, Thursday
- Deadly conduct, 2100 block of West Houston Street, Thursday
- Burglary of vehicles, 620 block of South East End Boulevard, Thursday
- Burglary of a motor vehicle, 620 block of South East End Boulevard, Thursday