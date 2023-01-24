Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Marcos Alonso Espinoza Ramirez, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm on Friday.
Tiyah Donyell Williams, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 on Friday.
Fredrick Benz Gardner, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resist arrest search or transport, assault peace officer/judge and warrant (issued by other agency) on Friday.
John Edward Isaac Dickey, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of family/household on Saturday.
Ginger Nicole Cain, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Saturday.
Jaycee Maryann Johnson, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Saturday.
Maria G. Vera Tinoco, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Sunday.
Britany Carpenter, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Saturday.
Brodrick Shawn Esters, 51, of Karnack was arrested and charged with theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Sunday.
Roger Wildren Jackson Jr., 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds in a drug free zone and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Friday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal trespass card issued, 1400 block of North Franklin Street, Friday
Traffic incident/violation, 500 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
Assault causes bodily injury, 2000 block of Victory Drive, Saturday
Theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, 1000 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jamie Lee Box, 22, of Gilmer was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Saturday.
Radford Curtis Carter Jr., 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid, display fictitious registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility on Saturday.
Cheyanna Alexis Flores, 28, of Longview was arrested and charged with fraud use/possession of identifying info on Friday.
Dakota Levi Gabbard, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with parole violation, bond forfeiture/assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation and two counts of assault causes bodily injury family violence on Saturday.
Lance Michael Green, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Saturday.
Jedidiah Taylor Hill, 19, of Harleton was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Saturday.
Brenda Leigh Hindinger, 28, of Dallas was arrested and charged with parole violation on Friday.
Megan Eliza Hudson-McDonald, 36, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, a Smith County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams and a Smith County warrant for possession of a dangerous drug on Friday.
George Daniel Terry, 46, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid and assault causes bodily injury family violence on Saturday.
Joshua Lee Jackson, 37, of Waskom was arrested and charged with Panola County warrants for failure to appear/burglary of habitation and failure to appear/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Saturday.