Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Brandon Demon Verge, 20, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devon Antwane Hurd, 20, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacovan Jkeil Clayborn, 20, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, theft of a firearm, theft of drivers license or ID certificate, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of marijuana.
Teresa Yvonne Dotie, 29, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for theft of property between $100 and $750.
Brandi Nicole Jordan, 34, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for theft of property between $100 and $750.
Gregory Dewayne Worth, 24, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for interfering with public duties.
Jerrold Deshane Maze, 19, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for interfering with public duties and possession of marijuana.
Tyron Jonte Fisher, 23, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for interfering with public duties.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Terroristic threats cause fear of imminent harm were reported on Friday on Johnson Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Friday on S Alamo and E Travis Streets.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported on Friday on E Burleson St.
Possession of marijuana greater than 2 oz was reported on Saturday on A Julie Street.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported on Saturday on N East End Blvd.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported on Saturday on University Ave.
Theft of a firearm was reported on Saturday on W Grand Ave.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Saturday on N East End Blvd.
Unauthorized use of vehicle was reported on Saturday on N East End Blvd.
Criminal mischief was reported on Sunday on Park Dr.
Burglary of vehicles was reported on Sunday on N Indian Springs Dr.
Burglary of vehicle was reported on Sunday on N East End Blvd.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported on Sunday on N East End Blvd.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Hoy Taylor Abernathy was arrested on Jan. 17 for a Dallas County warrant for assault.
Jacob Lee Boring was arrested on Jan. 18 for two Gregg County warrants for theft of property greater than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, and possession of a controlled substance.
Kristopher Thomas Butler was arrested on Jan. 14 for expired drivers license, no liability insurance and speeding between 11 and 15 mph.
Kimberly Marie Chavez was arrested on Jan. 18 for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Dani Gayle Fitch was arrested on Jan. 14 for driving while intoxicated.
Jamall Williams Gaines was arrested on Saturday for driving while license invalid and possession of a controlled substance.
Lauren Michelle Green was arrested on Wednesday for driving while intoxicated for the third or more times.
Kenneth Wayne Groves was arrested on Jan. 17 for assault causes bodily injury to a family member.
Reagan Michelle Harrist was arrested on Jan. 14 for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to change address on license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug.
Zenkendra Renee Jenkins was arrested on Jan. 18 for theft of property.
Christopher Allen Layton was arrested on Jan. 14 for engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon Haynes Matthew was arrested on Saturday for evading arrest or detention with previous conviction.
Brenda Gail Morgan was arrested on Jan. 15 for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
Tony Eugene Perry Jr. was arrested on Jan. 14 for deadly conduct discharge of a firearm and a prohibited weapon.
Amber Marie Pinnick was arrested on Jan. 16 for possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property.
Jessica Nichole Porter was arrested on Jan. 17 for speeding and assault causing bodily injury.
Jerry Dale Sessums was arrested on Jan. 18 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Reva Denice Stephens was arrested on Sunday for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance.
Marcelino Velasquez was arrested on Jan. 19 for driving while intoxicated.
Rondal Charles Wilson Jr. was arrested on Jan. 20 for criminal trespass.