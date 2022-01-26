Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- Robert Earl Marshall, 66, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Monday.
- Cameron Jerrell Fields, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with Gregg County warrants for tamper with physical evidence, abandon endanger child and evading arrest on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Disorderly conduct, 1800 block of East Houston Street, Monday
- Theft (all other) under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
- Warrant (issued by other agency), intersection of East Houston and Alamo, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Lance Wade Allen, 38, of Longview was arrested and charged with defective tail lights, driving while license invalid (two counts) and federal prisoner/U.S. Marshal’s Service on Monday.
- Undrea Laquina Johnson, 38, of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal trespass of a habitat/superfund/infrastructure and criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
- Giovanni Tyriq Rule, 25, of Arlington was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Monday.