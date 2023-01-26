Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Mangus Richard Welch, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 1000 block of Summitt Street, Tuesday
Theft under $100, 600 block of East Houston Street, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Robert Brian Moore, 42, of Jefferson was held on seven Marion County warrants, for deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, terroristic threat against a public servant (two counts), assault of a public servant, disorderly conduct, deadly weapon in penal institution and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Tuesday.
Seth Otholee Wilson, 19, of Queen City was arrested and charged with engage in organized criminal activity on Tuesday.
Roxann Breland, 42, of Longview was arrested and charged with no safety belts and violation of probation/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Tuesday.
Rameon Rashad Green, 29, of Jefferson was held on a bond forfeiture for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and 15 Marion County warrants — 11 for ros/sex offender’s duty to register life/annually, one for ros/assault causes bodily injury family violence and three for ros/violation of bond/protective order — on Tuesday.