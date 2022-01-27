handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:

  • Venetia Renae Allen, 45, of Waskom was arrested and charged with driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspension/without financial restitution on Tuesday.
  • Cameron Deshun Payton, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with robbery, evading arrest detention with a vehicle and fraud/use possession of identifying info on Tuesday.
  • Kyla Tionne Morrow, 18, of Tyler was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
  • Radaishea Money Prater-Taylor, 18, was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
  • Robert Laverne Jones, 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Tuesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday
  • Theft of firearm, 400 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday
  • Fraud possession/use credit or debit card, 400 block of Mark Drive, Tuesday
  • Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
  • Driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspension, intersection of Blanche and East Grand, Tuesday.

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Travis Blake Adkins, 25, of Longview was arrested and charged with public intoxication and terroristic threat cause fear of imminent ski on Tuesday.
  • Undrea Laquina Johnson, 38, of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal trespass of a habitat/superfund/infrastructure and criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
  • Maria Juanita Lopez, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Wednesday.
  • Broderick Wayne Lucky, 48, of Naples was held on a federal prisoner/U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Tuesday.

