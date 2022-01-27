Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- Venetia Renae Allen, 45, of Waskom was arrested and charged with driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspension/without financial restitution on Tuesday.
- Cameron Deshun Payton, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with robbery, evading arrest detention with a vehicle and fraud/use possession of identifying info on Tuesday.
- Kyla Tionne Morrow, 18, of Tyler was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
- Radaishea Money Prater-Taylor, 18, was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
- Robert Laverne Jones, 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday
- Theft of firearm, 400 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday
- Fraud possession/use credit or debit card, 400 block of Mark Drive, Tuesday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
- Driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspension, intersection of Blanche and East Grand, Tuesday.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Travis Blake Adkins, 25, of Longview was arrested and charged with public intoxication and terroristic threat cause fear of imminent ski on Tuesday.
- Undrea Laquina Johnson, 38, of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal trespass of a habitat/superfund/infrastructure and criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
- Maria Juanita Lopez, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Wednesday.
- Broderick Wayne Lucky, 48, of Naples was held on a federal prisoner/U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Tuesday.