Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Shakira Anshai Robinson, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1200 block of Melanie Street, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Bryan Aaron Barrett, 52, of Lindale was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct fighting on Wednesday.
Shayla Raylyn Carr, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with hinder secured creditors between $2,500 and $30,000 on Wednesday.
Cody Lynn Johnson, 21, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Wednesday.
Willa Elizabeth Randall, 42, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.
Jameron Jakeelan Green, 23, of Marshall was arrested on a Gregg County warrant for grand jury indictment/injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person with bodily injury on Wednesday.
Provence Henry Jacob, 33, of Watauga was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct fighting on Wednesday.