Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- Robert Luther Willis, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Wednesday.
- Richard Everitt, 63, of Marshall was arrested and charged with three counts of traffic incident/violation on Wednesday.
- Cedric Marquis Crosby, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with three counts of traffic incident/violation on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department:
- Burglary of vehicles, 5300 block of South East End Boulevard, Wednesday
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 2500 block of Morton Street, Wednesday
- Burglary of building, 1300 block of Calloway Street, Wednesday
- Drunkenness, 1800 block of Sledge Street, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:
- Bradford Francis Green, 41, of Lafayette, Louisiana was arrested and charged with contempt of court disobedience of court order on Wednesday.
- Reagan Michelle Harrist, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Wednesday.
- Kailyn Breanna Monson, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of firearm, abandon endanger child criminal negligence, possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Wednesday.
- Lavonza Dewayne Spears, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of firearm, abandon endanger child criminal negligence, possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Wednesday.
Sean Ventura, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams in a drug-free zone on Wednesday.