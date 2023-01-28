handcuff image
From Staff Reports

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Jabriia Nichole Blackshire, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, evading arrest detention with a vehicle and resisting arrest search or transport on Friday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

Terroristic threat causing fear of imminent, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday

Resisting arrest search or transport, 0 block of Cherrywood Circle, Thursday

Simple assault, 100 block of Country Club Drive, Friday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

None

