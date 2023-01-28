From Staff Reports
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Jabriia Nichole Blackshire, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, evading arrest detention with a vehicle and resisting arrest search or transport on Friday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Terroristic threat causing fear of imminent, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
Resisting arrest search or transport, 0 block of Cherrywood Circle, Thursday
Simple assault, 100 block of Country Club Drive, Friday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
None