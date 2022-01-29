Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- Kennedy Earl Butler, 57, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Thursday.
- Derreck Bradley Williams, 50, of Dallas was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle or watercraft on Thursday.
- Dontrell Jamal Anderson, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between two and four ounces on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department:
- Other agency charge (no warrant), intersection of Madison and Calloway, Thursday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1100 block of East Grand Avenue, Thursday
- Possession of marijuana measuring between two and four ounces, intersection of Billups and Pemberton, Thursday
- Evading arrest detention with a vehicle or watercraft, intersection of West Rusk and Young, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:
- Joshua Ryan Braley, 27, of Karnack was arrested and charged with burglary of a building, escape while arrested/confined, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts), theft of firearm (two counts), unauthorized use of vehicle and violation of probation/unauthorized use of vehicle on Thursday.
- Shannon Rachelle Bunch, 40, of Gladewater was arrested and charged with br/fleeing police officer on Thursday.
- Brian Keith McAlister, 46, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Thursday.