Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:

  • Kennedy Earl Butler, 57, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Thursday.
  • Derreck Bradley Williams, 50, of Dallas was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle or watercraft on Thursday.
  • Dontrell Jamal Anderson, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between two and four ounces on Thursday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department:

  • Other agency charge (no warrant), intersection of Madison and Calloway, Thursday
  • Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1100 block of East Grand Avenue, Thursday
  • Possession of marijuana measuring between two and four ounces, intersection of Billups and Pemberton, Thursday
  • Evading arrest detention with a vehicle or watercraft, intersection of West Rusk and Young, Thursday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:

  • Joshua Ryan Braley, 27, of Karnack was arrested and charged with burglary of a building, escape while arrested/confined, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts), theft of firearm (two counts), unauthorized use of vehicle and violation of probation/unauthorized use of vehicle on Thursday.
  • Shannon Rachelle Bunch, 40, of Gladewater was arrested and charged with br/fleeing police officer on Thursday.
  • Brian Keith McAlister, 46, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Thursday.

