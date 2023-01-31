Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
David Lee Richardson, 57, of Marshall was arrested and charged with an MPD class c warrant on Friday.
Keith Marcellis Hightower Jr., 31, of Cedar Hill was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Saturday.
Kenneth Wayne Rider Jr., 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 200 grams on Saturday.
Gervin David Pineda-Ramirez, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Sunday.
Jabriia Nicole Blackshire, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, evading arrest detention with a vehicle and resist arrest search or transport on Friday.
Sierra Jade Goodman-Lopez, 21, of Longview was arrested on a Gregg County warrant for grand jury indictment/aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury on Friday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Simple assault, 100 block of Country Club Drive, Friday
Theft under $100, 1500 block of West Grand Avenue, Friday
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of Summitt Street, Saturday
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 1900 block of Circle Drive, Saturday
Burglary of building, 2300 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
Drunkenness, 200 block of Preston Street, Sunday
Assault family violence, 300 block of Gehlan Street, Sunday
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 1700 block of Louisiana Street, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Marvin Alton Freeman, 43, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with resisting arrest search or transport, evading arrest detention and terroristic threat causing fear of imminent sbi on Sunday.
Robert Brian White, 39, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with burglary of vehicles (three counts) and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on Saturday.
Ruben David Ventura-Norales, 36, of Waskom was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than equal to 0.15 on Friday.