Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- Anna Michelle Blum, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident violation on Thursday.
- Ronald Lacav Alexander, 32, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure and failure to identify giving false/fictitious info on Thursday.
- Richard Casas Ibarra, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident violation on Thursday.
- Lonnetta Nesha Johnson, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 on Thursday.
- Benjamin Robert Cain, 25, of Waskom was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on Friday.
- Charity Ann McGee, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams on Friday.
- Charles Vashun Woolen, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and criminal trespass on Friday.
- James Vernon Howard, 51, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and consume on premises prohibited on Friday.
- Sean Darrell Hightower, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resisting arrest search or transport and disorderly conduct on Saturday.
- Ryan Louis Patterson, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, assault of a peace officer/judge, resisting arrest search or transport, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and assault of a family/household member with previous conviction on Saturday.
- Travis Anthony Atwood, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and resisting arrest search or transport on Saturday.
- Christopher Levert Bowie, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with warrant (issued by other agency) on Saturday.
- Madison Lee Freeman, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resisting arrest search or transport, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, possession of drug paraphernalia and drunkenness on Friday.
- Ashley Romana McClellan, 38, of Longview was arrested and charged with reckless driving on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 700 block of Harper Drive, Thursday
- Burglary of habitation, 2800 block of East Travis Street, Thursday
- Failure to identify giving false/fictitious info, 1500 block of South Indian Springs Drive, Thursday
- Criminal mischief causing damage between $100 and $750, 2500 block of East End Boulevard South, Thursday
- Burglary of building, 500 block of East Austin Street, Friday
- Consume on premises prohibited, 1100 block of West Grand Avenue, Friday
- Disorderly conduct, 300 block of North Columbus Street, Saturday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1600 block of MLK Boulevard, Saturday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 300 block of North Columbus Street, Saturday
- Assault of a family/household member with previous conviction, 1200 block of Whetstone Street, Saturday
- Resisting arrest search or transport, 2100 block of East End Boulevard North, Saturday
- Assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation/ 2500 block of East End Boulevard South, Sunday
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 2100 block of East End Boulevard North, Sunday
- Evading arrest detention with vehicle/watercraft with previous conviction, 0 block of U.S. 59 South, Sunday
- Reckless driving, intersection of University and MLK Boulevard, Sunday
- Assault causes bodily injury, 2500 block of North Franklin Street, Sunday
- Recover stolen vehicle, 5900 block of East End Boulevard South, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Michael Shane Blackburn, 32, of Harleton was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and criminal mischief impair/interrupt public service on Saturday.
- Broderic Alan Davis, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with capias pro fine/driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 and capias pro fine/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Thursday.
- Louie Grant, 24, of Pittsburg was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying of a weapon and theft of firearm on Saturday.
- Michael Lynn Hunt Jr., 34, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with deadly conduct on Saturday.
- Miranda Therise Kelley, 42, of Marshall was arrested on two Gregg County warrants on Thursday.
- Edward Allen Kiser, 49, of Waskom was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Thursday.
- Pierce Bullock Lawrence, 60, of Longview was arrested and charged with injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intentional bodily injury on Saturday.
- Christopher Allen Layton, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 and theft of property worth between $20,000 and $100,000 on Thursday.
- William Cable McCoy, 39, of Harleton was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Thursday.
- Nicholas Reed Patton, 35, of DeBerry was arrested and charged with display expired license plates, wrong side of road (not passing), possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and speeding on Sunday.
- Cameron Allen Shaver, 29, of Diana was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Saturday.
- Stephanie Ann Wells, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resisting arrest search or transport on Thursday.
- Freddie Charles Williams, 50, of Beckville was arrested and charged with failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid and no valid driver’s license on Saturday.
- Tori Machele Wise, 25 (95), of Longview was arrested on a Houston County warrant on Saturday.
- Avon Lavar Whitman, 54, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license invalid and speeding on Friday.