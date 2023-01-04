Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Patricia Ann Brasher, 56, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram on Dec. 30.
Jaysce Lychristofer Hayes, 56, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation on Dec. 30.
Eernando Neaguel Harris, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid on Dec. 30.
Quincy Earl McCollister, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with false alarm or report and evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Dec. 30.
Kenneth Earl Howard, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 31.
Harold Barnard Epps, 56, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Dec. 31.
Santiago Garcia, 20, of Mansfield was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
Jyerean Elizat Mapps, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member on Sunday.
Sheryl Sherrae Nesbitt, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of building on Dec. 31.
Arthur Lee Hudson, 59, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of building and two MPD class c warrants on Dec. 31.
Candice Nicole Paulk, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with fraud destroy removal concealment on Monday.
Leslie Tyrese Dowell, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Terroristic threat causing fear, 2200 block of Bledsoe Street, Dec. 30
Assault causes bodily injury family member, 300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Dec. 31
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1000 block of Lake Street, Dec. 31
Theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Dec. 31
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 2400 block of Hynson Springs Road, Dec. 31
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 100 block of Interstate 20, Sunday
City ordinance violation (non-criminal), 600 block of East Rusk Street, Sunday
Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram, 700 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Sunday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 2400 block of South East End Boulevard, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Kevin Micheal Bitting, 30, of Longview was arrested and charged with resist arrest search or transport on Sunday.
Reginald Dwayne Bracey Sr., 59, of Karnack was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between two ounces and four ounces, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams and driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Sunday.
Cedric Antoine Chism Jr., 19, of Lone Star was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Dec. 30.
Jack Dean Davis, 42, of Longview was arrested and charged with resist arrest search or transport and two counts of assault causes bodily injury family violence on Dec. 30.
Shon Franklin Mock, 47, of Longview was arrested and charged with br/tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Dec. 31.
James Clifford Reaves, 59, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Sunday.
Lucas Shane McQueen, 46, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Dec. 31.
James Eric Willis, 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.15 on Dec. 30.