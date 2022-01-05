Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- Curtis Lee Harris, 74, of Waskom was arrested and charged with two counts of traffic incident/violation on Monday.
- Mary Katherine Chambers, 53, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft under $50 on Monday.
- Juan Carlos Ramirez, 46, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Monday.
- Juan Hernandez Rojas, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation, 2700 block of Victory Drive, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Terry Glenn Doyle, 62, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Monday.
- Dominique Fabrecio Fore, 26, of Harleton was arrested and charged with injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intentional bodily injury on Monday.
- Kevin Jamar Frierson, 50, of Arlington was arrested and charged with a Dallas County warrant for assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation on Tuesday.
- Thomas Cole Giddens, 28, of Waskom was arrested and charged with two counts of possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday.
- Eric Ryan Holcomb, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with three MPD citations and rop/driving while intoxicated on Monday.