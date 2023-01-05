handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

None

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

Forgery of a government/national instrument/money/security, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Tim John Bednarski, 57, of Kennard was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Tuesday.

Mario Enrique Gaona, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with parole violation on Tuesday.

Jennifer Dawn Willis, 39, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with contempt of court disobedience of court order on Tuesday.

Joshua Henry Stevens, 41, of Longview was arrested on a capias pro fine warrant and two Gregg County warrants, one for intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and one for bond forfeiture/driving while intoxicated third offense or more, on Tuesday.

