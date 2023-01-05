Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
None
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Forgery of a government/national instrument/money/security, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Tim John Bednarski, 57, of Kennard was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Tuesday.
Mario Enrique Gaona, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with parole violation on Tuesday.
Jennifer Dawn Willis, 39, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with contempt of court disobedience of court order on Tuesday.
Joshua Henry Stevens, 41, of Longview was arrested on a capias pro fine warrant and two Gregg County warrants, one for intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and one for bond forfeiture/driving while intoxicated third offense or more, on Tuesday.