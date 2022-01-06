Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- Deirdre Danielle Jones, 41, of DeBerry was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Tuesday.
- William Ernest Cooper, 65, of St. Louis, Missouri was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Tuesday.
- Ruben John Franckiewicz, 28, of Joshua was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Drunkenness, 800 block of North Washington Avenue, Tuesday
- Drunkenness, 700 block of West Grand Avenue, Wednesday
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 300 block of Madison Street, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Byron Jumarkus Bush, 36, of Texarkana was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group measuring between four and 200 grams on Tuesday.
- Steven Odell Fincher, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawfully possess bird parts and display expired license plate on Tuesday.
- William David Jackson, 34, of Harleton was arrested on an Upshur County warrant for violation of probation/possession of a dangerous drug on Wednesday.
- Justin David Morrow, 39, of Marshall was arrested on a Morris County warrant for failure to appear/burglary of building on Wednesday.
- Stacy Dea Wooldridge, 45, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no insurance and driving while license invalid on Tuesday.