Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Kristopher Cherry, 36, of Waskom was arrested on a parole violation on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of vehicles, 900 block of Lake Street, Wednesday
Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, 400 block of Pinehurst Drive, Wednesday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1400 block of Melanie Street, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Margery Nikole Ferguson, 35, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with contempt of court disobedience of court order on Wednesday.
Cara Rhee Kennedy, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Wednesday.
Garrion Dawight McCullough, 31, of Lake Worth was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.
Sergio Mora-Dominguez, 50, of Fort Worth was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Wednesday.
Gene Autry Wilson III, 22, of Cedar Hill was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Wednesday.
Shawn Theodore Johnson, 19, of Gilmer was arrested on a Ray County, Missouri warrant for assault causes bodily injury family violence on Wednesday.