Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:

  • Alvin James Parker, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial resp, traffic incident/violation and failure to identify on Wednesday.
  • Crystal Deon Dowell, 29, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Wednesday.
  • Travis Anthony Atwood, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/unlawful carrying of a weapon on Wednesday.
  • Triston Alan Rash, 20, of Hallsville was arrested on two Navarro County warrants for sexual assault on Wednesday.
  • Oscar Salazar Jaimes, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with accident involving damage to vehicle greater than or equal to $200 on Wednesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1100 block of Esplanade Street, Wednesday
  • Failure to identify, intersection of West Grand and MLK, Wednesday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Brent Clyde Berlin, 45, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with open container and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday.
  • Gracie Elizabeth Bradley, 20, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with capias pro fine/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Thursday.
  • Priscilla Joyce Jenkins, 30, of DeBerry was arrested and charged with rop/assault causes bodily injury on Wednesday.
  • Gary Dennis Nilson, 49, of Jefferson was arrested and charged wtih driving while license invalid and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.
  • Courtney Jane Sanderson, 30, of Pensacola, Florida was arrested and charged with violation of probation/driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, violation of probation/abandon endanger child criminal negligence and violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.

