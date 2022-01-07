Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- Alvin James Parker, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial resp, traffic incident/violation and failure to identify on Wednesday.
- Crystal Deon Dowell, 29, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Wednesday.
- Travis Anthony Atwood, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/unlawful carrying of a weapon on Wednesday.
- Triston Alan Rash, 20, of Hallsville was arrested on two Navarro County warrants for sexual assault on Wednesday.
- Oscar Salazar Jaimes, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with accident involving damage to vehicle greater than or equal to $200 on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1100 block of Esplanade Street, Wednesday
- Failure to identify, intersection of West Grand and MLK, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Brent Clyde Berlin, 45, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with open container and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday.
- Gracie Elizabeth Bradley, 20, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with capias pro fine/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Thursday.
- Priscilla Joyce Jenkins, 30, of DeBerry was arrested and charged with rop/assault causes bodily injury on Wednesday.
- Gary Dennis Nilson, 49, of Jefferson was arrested and charged wtih driving while license invalid and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.
- Courtney Jane Sanderson, 30, of Pensacola, Florida was arrested and charged with violation of probation/driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, violation of probation/abandon endanger child criminal negligence and violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.