From Staff Reports
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Tommy Wayne Anderson, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass (two counts) and evading arrest detention on Thursday.
Rodney Tyrone Stafford, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, theft of firearm, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Friday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 100 block of Carlile Circle, Thursday
Forgery of a government/national instution/money/security, 1200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Thursday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Thursday
Unlawful carrying of a weapon, intersection of East Crockett and South Edwards, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jordan Wallace Skipper, 36, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Thursday.