Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:

  • Kemeyon Dashun Nesbitt, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resist arrest search or transport and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery on Thursday.
  • Chasidy LaShay Rivers, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with hinder apprehension or prosecution of a known felon on Thursday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Hinder apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, 2500 block of North Franklin Street, Thursday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Devonte Xavier Benjamin, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Thursday.
  • Clayton Michael George, 23, of Rusk was arrested and charged with rop/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Thursday.
  • Corey Latavyan Hicks, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/assault causes bodily injury on Thursday.
  • Kenneth Wayne Robinson, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary of habitation on Thursday.
  • Kyleigha Scott-Galloway, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Thursday.

