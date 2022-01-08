Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:
- Kemeyon Dashun Nesbitt, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resist arrest search or transport and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery on Thursday.
- Chasidy LaShay Rivers, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with hinder apprehension or prosecution of a known felon on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Hinder apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, 2500 block of North Franklin Street, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Devonte Xavier Benjamin, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Thursday.
- Clayton Michael George, 23, of Rusk was arrested and charged with rop/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Thursday.
- Corey Latavyan Hicks, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/assault causes bodily injury on Thursday.
- Kenneth Wayne Robinson, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary of habitation on Thursday.
- Kyleigha Scott-Galloway, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Thursday.