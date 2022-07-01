Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Edward Charles Harrington, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Wednesday.
- Eric Demond Robertson, 45, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of bond/protective order on Wednesday.
- Shamar Nykel Hicks, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with weapons (unlawful carrying) and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Violation of a bond/protective order, 2300 block of Randolph Street, Wednesday
- Possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, 4200 block of South East End Boulevard, Wednesday
- Harassment, 2800 block of Victory Drive, Thursday