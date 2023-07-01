Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Diamond Unique Roach, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with tamper/fabricate physical evidence (two counts) on Thursday.
Alexander Dudley Morrison, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with tamper/fabricate physical evidence (two counts) on Thursday.
David Lynn Witcher, 58, of Marshall was arrested on two Marion County warrants on Thursday.
Laquisha Lashann Durden, 43, of Marshall was arrested on four MPD warrants on Thursday.
Tory Donelle Foster, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with cruelty to livestock animals on Wednesday.
Braylon Demond George, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and four MPD warrants on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshal Police Department
Terroristic threat causing fear, 2200 block of Alexander Street, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Kenneth Wade Davis, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Wednesday.
Kobe Bryant Johnson, 20, of Dallas was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Wednesday.