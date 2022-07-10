Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Garry Dawayne Powell, 21, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Thursday.
- Keith Dale Ousley, 63, of Weatherford was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and unlawful restraint on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 200 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
- Criminal trespass, 1300 block of Julia Street, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Patrick Cordarryl Lomax, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with false report to police officer on Thursday.
- Dustin James Miller, 40, of Keithville, Louisiana was arrested and charged with display fictitious license plate on Friday.
- Maurice Seth Williams II, 21, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon on Thursday.
- Traylon Latroy Bennett, 37, of Waskom was arrested and charged with possession of delivery of drug paraphernalia on Friday.