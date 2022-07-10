handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Garry Dawayne Powell, 21, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Thursday.
  • Keith Dale Ousley, 63, of Weatherford was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and unlawful restraint on Thursday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 200 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
  • Criminal trespass, 1300 block of Julia Street, Thursday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Patrick Cordarryl Lomax, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with false report to police officer on Thursday.
  • Dustin James Miller, 40, of Keithville, Louisiana was arrested and charged with display fictitious license plate on Friday.
  • Maurice Seth Williams II, 21, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon on Thursday.
  • Traylon Latroy Bennett, 37, of Waskom was arrested and charged with possession of delivery of drug paraphernalia on Friday.

