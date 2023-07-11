Arrests made by MPD
jonathan Alejandro Calderon, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense on Saturday.
Kobe Montraveon Sheffield, 24, of Longview was arrested on a Wood County warrant on Sunday.
Marcellaus Maurice Roberts, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with simple assault on Sunday.
William Ward Bryan, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with illegal burning on Sunday.
Shamane Malik Owens, 19, of Hemphill was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
Dewayne Justice Jones, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and two MPD warrants on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall PD
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1300 block of Melanie Street, Saturday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 600 block of Moore Street, Saturday
Driving while intoxicated second offense, intersection of Compress and West Grand, Saturday
MPD class c warrant, intersection of Lane and Poplar, Sunday
Miscellaneous incident, 710 block of North Loop 390, Sunday
Burglary of habitation, 1400 block of Barnes Street, Sunday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 600 block of North Alamo Boulevard, Sunday
Driving while intoxicated, 5600 block of South East End Boulevard, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Thomas Lynn Evans, 61, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Friday.
Ricardo Marshaun Hair, 41, of Waskom was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Sunday.
Shunterius Marquies Johnson, 25, of White Oak was arrested and charged with rop/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on Friday.
Jacquelyn Denise Jones, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with br/driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Sunday.
Eric Shakur Lavigne, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/deadly conduct discharge of firearm and violation of probation/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Friday.
Harold Chance Lockwood, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault by threat on Saturday.
Danny Lee McMillan, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with deadly conduct on Saturday.
Deanna Elizabeth Perez, 36, of Longview was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct profane language on Friday.
Johnnie Roper Sargent, 54, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and driving while license invalid on Saturday.
Billy Wayne Scott, 63, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Saturday.
Jose Gregorio Florez-Gracia, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Sunday.
Robert Kenneth McGowen, 43, of Waskom was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Sunday.