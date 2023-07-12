Arrests made by Marshall police
Ian Rivera, 35, of Bronx, New York was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Monday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Drunkenness, 800 block of North Washington Avenue, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Bryan Winn Bass, 45, of Waskom was arrested and charged with br/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Monday.
James Howard Koon, 40, of Longview was arrested and charged with silent abusive call/electric communication to 911 on Monday.
Rochisha Monique Mims, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to maintain financial responsibility, operate vehicle without financial responsible, assault causes bodily injury family violence and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between one and four grams on Monday.
Paul Charles Hogan, 35, of Longview was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Monday.