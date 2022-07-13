Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Tatiana Lynette Swinney, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault family violence on Monday.
- Bruce Anthony Jackson, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Tuesday.
- Robert Laverne Jones, 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Recover abandoned property, 200 block of East Houston Street, Monday
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 3000 block of Kings Road, Monday
- Assault family violence, intersection of North Bishop and West Rusk, Tuesday
- Criminal trespass, 2500 block of South East End Boulevard, Tuesday
- Criminal mischief, 1500 block of Kingfish Street, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Heather Rae Adair, 44, of Waskom was arrested and charged with littering on Monday.
- Joseph Dalton Dodson, 28, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation on Monday.
- Ronald Lee Hopkins, 58, of Longview was arrested and charged with indecency with a child sexual contact on Monday.
- William Donald Ward Jr., 30, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with previous conviction, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds on Monday.