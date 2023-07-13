Arrests made by Marshall police
Jeremy Wayne Ford, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Tuesday.
Gary Travis Atwood, 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation (two counts) on Tuesday.
Stacey Hanson Nickerson, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Burglary of habitation, 500 block of West Burleson Street, Tuesday
Disorderly conduct, 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Tuesday
Criminal trespass, 1400 block of Paula Street, Tuesday
Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 1300 block of Gordon Street, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Shumiracle Tierra Keon Jones, 26, of Denton was arrested and charged with rop/theft of property worth between $100 and $750, Tuesday
Denver Cass Simmons, 41, of Waskom was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, Tuesday
Nathan Lee Sleeman, 41, of Farmersville was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Tuesday.
James Ray Grace, 45, of Lakeport was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
Timothy Wayne Jefferson, 56, of Gilmer was arrested on two Comanche County, Oklahoma warrants on Tuesday.